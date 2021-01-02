Dobkin announces intention to run for mayor of Kharkiv

The ex-head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration and the ex-mayor of Kharkiv, Mykhailo Dobkin, intends to run for the mayor of Kharkiv.

"Contrary to all speculations, Kharkiv City Council, in the manner prescribed by law, submitted an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the appointment of new mayoral elections in connection with the death of Kernes. So it will not be possible to postpone the elections for the maximum period ... they will have to be held in March," he wrote on Telegram.

"And yes, Dobkin runs for the mayor," the politician wrote.

Dobkin served as the mayor of Kharkiv from 2006 to 2010, and Hennadiy Kernes at that time was the secretary of the city council. They were both nominated by the Party of Regions. After Dobkin had been appointed head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration in March 2010, Kernes first became acting mayor, and then was twice elected to this post.