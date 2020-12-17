Facts

Language ombudsman reports on hacker attack on network infrastructure of Secretariat

The computer systems of the Secretariat of the Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language were subjected to a cyberattack in order to gain unauthorized access to the devices of the Secretariat's network infrastructure and disable them.

According to the language ombudsman's Facebook page on Thursday, the attack was promptly suppressed by IT specialists.

"We already know for sure that this is not just an attempt to damage devices. This is another attack on the Ukrainian language and those who defend it. Someone wants to paralyze our activities, but we are capable of repelling both information and hacker attacks," the message says.

