Facts

10:20 17.12.2020

UAH 400 mln to be allocated for treatment of COVID-19 from Kyiv budget by end of 2020 - Kyiv authorities

2 min read
UAH 400 mln to be allocated for treatment of COVID-19 from Kyiv budget by end of 2020 - Kyiv authorities

The saved UAH 400 million from the capital budget will be allocated for the treatment of patients with coronavirus until the end of 2020, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

"The saved funds of the capital's medical budget for 2020 will be used by end of the year to ensure the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is more than UAH 400 million. The corresponding project of changes to the Health of Kyiv Residents program was developed by the Health Department of the Kyiv City State Administration in early December," the message said.

According to director of the department Valentyna Ginzburg, the savings should be directed to the fight against the epidemic.

"The decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine exempted the purchase of goods, works and services of medicine from taxation. This gives us an opportunity, by amending the program 'Health of Kyiv Residents' 2020-2022, to direct the freed up funds to urgent needs. In this case, to provide patients with coronavirus infection with quality treatment," she said.

As reported, the corresponding draft decision on changes to the program was submitted for consideration by the deputies of the Kyiv City Council on Thursday.

Tags: #budget #coronavirus #kyiv
