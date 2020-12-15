Facts

10:20 15.12.2020

Ukraine regards Russian nationalization of 'Massandra' as war crime - Prosecutor of Crimea

2 min read
Ukraine regards Russian nationalization of 'Massandra' as war crime - Prosecutor of Crimea

The appropriation and sale of property of the Massandra Production and Agricultural Association in the occupied Crimea is regarded by the Ukrainian side as a war crime, head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol Ihor Ponochovny said in an interview published on Monday to Zerkalo Nedeli newspaper.

Answering the question why the appropriation and sale of the Massandra association qualifies as a war crime, he said: "Because, according to the IV Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949, the occupying state is prohibited from appropriating both public and private property in the occupied territory. The occupying state has the right to use public property only for military purposes."

"After occupation of the peninsula by Russia, Massandra's property was 'nationalized', actually expropriated, transferred to federal ownership - to the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, then returned to 'the ownership of the Republic of Crimea', respectively, there was no military need for such appropriation and transfer of property. The auction of Massandra's assets and its purchase by a Russian company confirm the fact that the occupation administration, in addition to illegally taking possession of this property, also illegally disposes of it," the prosecutor said.

According to him, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol is investigating several episodes related to the property of "Massandra". "In addition to appropriation, this is also the sale of land under vineyards in Gurzuf, and proceedings against the 'director' of 'Massandra' Yanina Pavlenko, who unauthorizedly opened a 240-year-old bottle of Jerez de la Frontera for Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi. Now the case 'Massandra' will also be replenished with a buying company," Ponochovny said.

Tags: #crimea #prosecutor #massandra
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:01 15.12.2020
Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

12:47 05.12.2020
Prosecutor's office of Crimea initiates proceedings against Coop Himmelblau Austrian architectural bureau – MFA

Prosecutor's office of Crimea initiates proceedings against Coop Himmelblau Austrian architectural bureau – MFA

17:51 03.12.2020
EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

12:41 01.12.2020
Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

10:41 01.12.2020
Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

12:49 25.11.2020
Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

10:28 25.11.2020
Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

12:44 20.11.2020
Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

12:10 20.11.2020
U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

14:23 12.11.2020
Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

Aggression of Russia against Ukraine claims more than 14,000 lives - MFA

Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

LATEST

Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

About 40 policemen injured during rally on Maidan – Kyiv police

Zelensky to attend meeting of Servant of People faction on Tuesday

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Border Guard Service detains eight hang-gliders transporting contraband across border over 2020

Poroshenko considers 'General Nazarov's case' as scenario for Russia to avoid responsibility for war crimes

Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD