Court continues hearing on choice of measure of restraint for Yanukovych in 'Maidan case' with free defense lawyer

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on Thursday, December 10, continued the meeting to consider the appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office to choose a measure of restraint for former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the "Maidan case", the interests of Yanukovych will be represented by a free defense lawyer.

At the meeting on Thursday, Yanukovych's defenders did not appear, his interests are represented by a free defense lawyer appointed by a court ruling the night before.

The government lawyer requested time to get acquainted with the materials of the appeal, the court announced a break for three hours to give the defense lawyer such an opportunity.

On Wednesday, the court considered the appeals of the participants in the process all day without proceeding with the appeal in essence. After a three-hour break, which lasted on Thursday night, the defense of Yanukovych did not appear, after which the court ruled to provide Yanukovych with a free lawyer and postpone the hearing to 12:00 on Thursday.

The trial was broadcast on the Sudova Vlada YouTube channel.

Earlier, Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the arrest of Yanukovych in absentia and sent an appeal to choose a measure of restraint for reconsideration to the court of first instance.