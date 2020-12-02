Govt approves dismissal of Husev from post of head of Kherson Regional State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the dismissal of Yuriy Husev as head of Kherson Regional State Administration, said representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan.

The corresponding draft presidential decree was approved at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"At today's meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel decisions. It agreed to dismiss Yuriy Veniaminovych Husev from the post of head of Kherson Regional State Administration (due to his transfer to another job)," Mokan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier, the media reported that head of Kherson Regional State Administration Yuriy Husev headed the state concern Ukroboronprom.

Husev has been the head of Kherson Regional State Administration since July 13, 2019.