Economy

10:22 05.04.2023

Transformation of Ukroboronprom concern involves creation of five branch scientific-production association holdings – head

2 min read
Transformation of Ukroboronprom concern involves creation of five branch scientific-production association holdings – head

The target model of the new defense holding, which is being created during the transformation of the Ukroboronprom state concern, is a small corporate center, into which the Ukroboronprom Concern and industry holdings in various areas will now turn, Director General Yuriy Husev has said.

"We plan that 63 enterprises will become the basis for five industry research and production associations – armored vehicles, aircraft repair, high-precision weapons and ammunition, radar systems, and maritime systems. And all this should be in a completely new format - in line with the principles of corporate governance of the OECD, NATO standards," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, given the development of the direction of unmanned aircraft, it can become a separate holding and separate cooperation with private manufacturers that successfully implement their tasks.

Husev said that taking into account one new enterprise, there are now 119 companies in the group. "Three enterprises were transferred to the Ministry of Defense during the war, two of them temporarily. These are enterprises engaged in purchasing weapons in foreign markets," he added.

According to him, some enterprises will not be included in industry holdings (for example, special exporters) and will be directly subordinate to the corporate center.

The Director General of Ukroboronprom said that the model for transforming the concern into a modern defense company will be implemented within the framework of a separate law, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed in October 2021 and within the framework of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 21 this year on the creation of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry by the transformation of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

"It is a management company owned by the state. Further, the corporate center owns industry holdings, and they, in turn, have stakes in manufacturing enterprises in the form of limited liability companies," Husev said.

He said that in a little over a year, Ukroboronprom had transformed 28 state-owned enterprises into LLCs.

The head of the company added that the form of a joint-stock company for the Ukrainian Defense Industry was chosen in order, on the one hand, to comply with corporate governance standards, and on the other hand, to become a partner for international companies with which Ukroboronprom began to actively cooperate even before the start of the full-scale war.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #husev

MORE ABOUT

11:53 05.04.2023
Number of Russia's attacks hitting Ukroboronprom enterprises exceeds 150 – Director General

Number of Russia's attacks hitting Ukroboronprom enterprises exceeds 150 – Director General

11:53 22.03.2023
Ukroboronprom delivers first batch of 122-mm artillery shells to Ukrainian army, produced under domestic technology at foreign facilities

Ukroboronprom delivers first batch of 122-mm artillery shells to Ukrainian army, produced under domestic technology at foreign facilities

18:33 21.03.2023
Transformation of Ukroboronprom into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry starts – PM

Transformation of Ukroboronprom into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry starts – PM

13:44 14.03.2023
Ukroboronprom starts to produce 125 mm shells for tanks

Ukroboronprom starts to produce 125 mm shells for tanks

15:27 13.01.2023
Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

14:33 17.10.2022
Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

13:02 27.08.2022
Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

16:29 31.05.2022
SBU exposes Russian agents in Ukroboronprom

SBU exposes Russian agents in Ukroboronprom

14:02 01.04.2022
All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

AD

HOT NEWS

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

LATEST

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine needs hundreds of billions for rapid recovery - Zelenskyy

Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

Mission East, Neo-Eco Ukraine to analyze destruction of villages in Mykolaiv region with view to their further green reconstruction

AD
AD
AD
AD