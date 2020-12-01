Facts

16:52 01.12.2020

Situation with anti-corruption infrastructure is another round of confrontation - Hryschuk

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Maksym Hryschuk thinks it is logical to resist the work of anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine at all levels, taking into account the category of cases under investigation.

"Five years ago, when we started our work, we understood that it would be difficult, now we see it is very difficult. But this is expected. Previously, there was no such category of cases, such a category of persons who we bring to justice. Therefore, fierce resistance at all levels is logical. I regard the situation that has developed now as another round of confrontation with us," Hryschuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering the question whether the work of NABU and SAPO would be necessary if the Constitutional Court of Ukraine recognizes unconstitutional the law on the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, the acting the head of SAPO said that now many have a desire to complicate their work and he does not want to simulate such a situation, he still thinks that it will not happen and common sense will win.

