Zelensky announces new package of assistance to business in case of lockdown

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that in the near future, bills will be introduced to parliament on helping businesses and citizens in quarantine conditions, in particular, on one-time financial assistance.

"In the near future, bills will be submitted to parliament, which will provide for the following: one-time financial assistance to those whose field of activity is banned due to increased quarantine. And if you are a sole proprietor and are forced to close, for example, your cafe, or you're an employee, and you are fired due to the fact that the cafe is closing, then you can get help in the amount of UAH 8,000," he said in his vlog on Tuesday.

Zelensky explained that in order to receive such assistance, it is necessary to take three simple steps: open the Diia application, enter short data and a bank card number.

"Further - data verification and UAH 8,000 will be put on your card few days later," he said.

According to calculations, he said, more than 1 million Ukrainian citizens will be able to receive assistance under this program, and its total amount will be almost UAH 10 billion.

The President noted that the second direction is material assistance to economic entities for the sake of preserving jobs.

"If you are the owner of a cafe, and you did not close, but reduced the working hours because of quarantine, did not fire anyone, but some workers were sent on forced leave, then you will be able to get help for payments to such workers. This will be an amount proportional to the time of the so-called "downtime", in the amount of up to UAH 8,000 per employee," he said.