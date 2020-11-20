Facts

15:28 20.11.2020

Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

2 min read
Yanukovych's in absentia arrest canceled due to lack of evidence that he is put on intl wanted list - Court of Appeal

Kyiv Court of Appeal explains the grounds for canceling the ruling of the Pechersky District Court on in absentia arrest of former President Viktor Yanukovych by the lack of evidence that he was put on the international wanted list.

"The Court of Appeal decided that the ruling of the investigating judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv is illegal. Canceling the ruling, Kyiv Court of Appeal proceeded from the fact that the prosecutor had not proved the fact that suspect Yanukovych was declared internationally wanted, as required by the provision of Part 6 of Article 193 of the Criminal Procedural Code of Ukraine," the press service of Kyiv Court of Appeal posted a statement on the website on Friday.

According to the court, a special pretrial investigation is carried out on the basis of the ruling of the investigating judge in relation to a suspect who is hiding from the investigation and the court in order to avoid criminal liability and is put on the interstate or international wanted list.

The statement says that the investigating judge can consider an application to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention, and apply it in absentia of a suspect only if there is evidence that this suspect has been put on the international wanted list.

The court says that the State Bureau of Investigations only referred to the existence of a regulation declaring Yanukovych is on the wanted list.

"However, the investigator did not attach an extract with information that Yanukovych was put on the international wanted list on the basis of this regulation," the court said in a statement.

In addition, the court explains, materials from the Interpol General Secretariat were attached to the application, stating that the announcement for international search of Ukrainian former high-ranking officials is predominantly political in nature.

The Court of Appeal says that this decision of Interpol was not given an assessment, but only the circumstances were taken into account that, according to Interpol, Yanukovych is not on the international wanted list.

The court's statement also says that, following the consideration of the appeal, the panel of judges of the Court of Appeal "came to the conclusion that the suspicion of Yanukovych's commission of a criminal offense is reasonable, as well as the presence of risks that give grounds to believe that the suspect may be hiding from the pretrial investigation bodies."

Tags: #yanukovych #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 20.11.2020
Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

18:31 19.11.2020
Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

14:28 16.11.2020
Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

19:01 11.11.2020
Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

19:31 30.10.2020
Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

14:11 29.10.2020
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

09:37 29.10.2020
Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

17:24 28.10.2020
Amsterdam court grants Ukraine's request to challenge judge in Scythian gold case

Amsterdam court grants Ukraine's request to challenge judge in Scythian gold case

09:38 28.10.2020
Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

18:34 26.10.2020
FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Money from COVID-19 fund not sent to construction of roads – Deputy head of President's Office

Zelensky asks Venice Commission's head for expert aid in solving crisis caused by Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption reform

Yanukovych has another arrest in absentia, verdict in effect, judgment to detain him for applying measure of restraint – PGO

ECHR rules in Ukraine's favor in claim on pension payment in ORDLO

Outcomes of Maidan cases investigation suffer significantly from deficiencies of criminal procedure legislation – Venediktova

LATEST

Money from COVID-19 fund not sent to construction of roads – Deputy head of President's Office

Zelensky asks Venice Commission's head for expert aid in solving crisis caused by Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption reform

ECHR rules in Ukraine's favor in claim on pension payment in ORDLO

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Outcomes of Maidan cases investigation suffer significantly from deficiencies of criminal procedure legislation – Venediktova

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

U.S. mission to UN calls on Russia to immediately stop violations in occupied Crimea

На розмінування територій у Карабаху, що перейшли Азербайджану, знадобиться до 13 років - голова ANAMA

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Liashko: Ukraine intends to purchase vaccine against COVID-19 for 20 mln of country's population

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD