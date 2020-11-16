Facts

14:28 16.11.2020

Court of Appeal cancels in absentia arrest of Yanukovych – ruling

Kyiv's Court of Appeal has overturned the in absentia arrest for ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and sent the case file for consideration to the court of first instance.

The court made the corresponding decision on Monday, partially satisfying the petition of Yanukovych's lawyers. The session was broadcast on the "Judicial Power" YouTube channel.

"The appeal of Yanukovych's defenders ... shall be partially satisfied. The determination of the investigating judge of the Pechersky Court of May 12, 2020, which satisfied the investigator's petition ... and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention is to be cancelled ... To appoint a new trial in the court of first instance," says the court decision.

As reported, on May 12, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv ruled on the detention of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the case of organizing mass killings on the Maidan.

Tags: #yanukovych #court
