Facts

10:05 16.11.2020

Zelensky wishes speedy recovery to MPs, Rada leaders because they have much work to do: Constitutional Court issue, budget, possible personnel changes

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wishes the deputies and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada a speedy recovery, because the parliament will have to solve the problem with the Constitutional Court, adopt the state budget at the second reading and vote for possible personnel changes in power.

"Many deputies received positive tests, including parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov and Deputy Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. I wish good health to all deputies, regardless of the party. This year there is still a lot of work for parliament: this is the solution of the problem with the Constitutional Court, and the adoption of the budget at the second reading, and possible personnel reshuffles. There are many important laws that we promised in our program. Therefore, no viruses should prevent us from doing this. Therefore, although you do not like this word, I wish all deputies to get well as soon as possible," he said in his vlog being on self-isolation on Saturday.

Tags: #zelensky
