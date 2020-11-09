Language plays decisive role for unity, future of Ukraine - language ombudsman

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin says that the state language plays a decisive role for the national identity, unity and future of the Ukrainian state.

"The Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language is a holiday that unites and consolidates Ukrainians around the world, encourages to value and develop their native word," Kremin wrote on his Facebook page.

"Therefore, protection of the language, as well as protection of our independence and territorial integrity is our main concern," the head of the department said.

Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language is celebrated annually on November 9.