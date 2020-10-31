Constitutional Court lays down mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible decisions on return of provisions of anti-corruption legislation – Venislavsky

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU), in its decision of October 27, laid down legal mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible subsequent decisions on the return of the provisions of anti-corruption legislation, since the Constitutional Court "is bound by its own 'legal'" position formulated in this decision, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavsky notes.

"The CCU has laid down such legal mechanisms that in fact make it possible to recognize as unconstitutional all decisions on the return of the provisions of anti-corruption legislation," the press service of the President's Office quoted him as saying.

Venislavsky emphasized that the presidential bill "On the restoration of public confidence in constitutional judiciary" submitted to the Verkhovna Rada is an implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of October 29.

Zelensky's representative to the Constitutional Court noted that the president, in a situation when, after the decision of the Constitutional Court was adopted with gross violations, significant threats to the national security of Ukraine arose, initiated a draft political and legal decision to restart the Constitutional Court.

"In the extraordinary conditions in which the state finds itself as a result of the CCU's decision No. 13-r, the decision of the President of Ukraine to suggest that the Verkhovna Rada resolve the crisis by political and legal methods is absolutely justified and fully corresponds to the values enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine," Venislavsky said.