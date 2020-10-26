Court to not choose preventive measure to Yanukovych due to violations of pretrial investigation's conditions – HACC

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Monday refused the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to choose a measure of restraint for former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych due to the violation of the conditions of the pretrial investigation, the court's press service said.

"Today, on October 26, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to sustain the petition to the SAPO prosecutor for the choosing a preventive measure to the fourth president of Ukraine, who has been hiding from the investigation since 2014. He is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 5 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the court said in a statement on the Facebook page.

It is indicated that the reasons for the refusal are a violation of the rules for declaring a suspected person on the international wanted list. At the time of filing an application for choosing a preventive measure, the pretrial investigation agencies did not resume the investigation in this criminal proceeding, as required by law.

In turn, the prosecutor petitioned for Yanukovych's detention if he was arrested.

"The full text of the resolution will be drawn up and announced on October 30, 2020 at 16:30," the court said.