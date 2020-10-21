Facts

13:27 21.10.2020

Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

On Wednesday, October 21, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a conference call with regional leaders regarding the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Shmyhal announced the statistics on morbidity and heard information about the epidemic situation in Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Lviv regions and in Kyiv.

The prime minister noted that according to the calculations of the NSDC, a significant increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Lviv region is possible in the coming weeks. He called on the heads of regional state administrations to move from supervisory control to active action.

"We must already make a decision on re-profiling of hospitals. Provide proposals for the deployment of mobile hospitals and calculations of the possibility to expand the bed capacity. All have already received a subvention, and by the end of the month, 80% of beds should be provided with oxygen," he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister instructed the heads of Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Lviv Regional State Administrations and Kyiv City State Administration to hold meetings of the Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on a regular basis together with local authorities.

