Zelensky expects model of insurance medicine from ministry, Rada committee

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sets the task of preserving the positive aspects of medical reform and correcting mistakes, but also preparing models of insurance medicine.

"Both patients and doctors of all levels should be satisfied with the reform. In addition, I expect from the profile committee and the ministry a model of insurance medicine that could appear in Ukraine," the head of state said in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

As reported, in early October, the Ministry of Health announced plans to stimulate the development of a voluntary health insurance system in Ukraine.

"I believe that we have a great potential for the development of this segment of the insurance market. My goal is to get rid of such a concept as "informal payment" and build an absolutely clear and transparent system for financing medical care," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a meeting with representatives of insurance companies.

The minister noted the need at the legislative level to create transparent and understandable working conditions for insurance companies in Ukraine.