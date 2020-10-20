Zelensky: Govt to release state audit soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the results of the state audit will be made public by the Cabinet of Ministers within two weeks.

"We tried to understand what was wrong in managing the economy for many years and how to fix it. Finally, the government conducted a full audit of the state and will present its results within two weeks. However, it is already clear today that there is a lot of work ahead, and the priorities are obvious. It is necessary to reduce the share of the state in the economy and develop public and private partnerships. Our financial resources are limited, we cannot satisfy everyone. We must help those who help others. These are projects with a high multiplier that return investments through taxes and create new jobs," Zelensky said during the annual statement of the head of state to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.