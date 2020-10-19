Facts

Shmyhal: Joint work with Ukrainian Diaspora demonstrates to the world that Ukraine is changing

Shmyhal: Joint work with Ukrainian Diaspora demonstrates to the world that Ukraine is changing

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmynal says that joint work with the entire Ukrainian Diaspora will help demonstrate to the whole world that the country is changing.

"The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), which unites Ukrainian communities in many countries of the world, is a very powerful force. I am sure that our joint work with the entire Ukrainian Diaspora will help demonstrate to the whole world that Ukraine is changing. That our state is becoming extremely attractive for investment, that we are doing everything so that domestic and foreign companies feel confident in Ukraine and see prospects for their business," the government's press service quoted Shmyhal as saying on Monday.

The prime minister thanked the UWC and the world Ukrainian community for popularizing the Ukrainian state in the world community.

"This is an important element of building a positive image of our country. Your voice is important, it strengthens the voice of Ukraine in the international arena. The Ukrainian Diaspora is one of the most powerful in the world, because we are united," added Shmyhal.

