Facts

18:09 09.10.2020

Situation with incidence of COVID-19 in Kharkiv region is critical – Kucher

2 min read
Situation with incidence of COVID-19 in Kharkiv region is critical – Kucher

In Kharkiv region, the situation with the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is critical, from 60 people to 90 people are hospitalized daily, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kucher has said.

"We are now not in the 'red,' but already in the 'black' zone [...] Every day from 60 people to 90 people are hospitalized in the region. To accommodate these patients (and there are those who are in an extremely serious condition) we need to discharge the same number of patients. This is just confirmation that the situation is critical," Kucher said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, all the beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 are occupied, with the exception of the beds for children and in the maternity hospital.

He said that in the near future it is planned to additionally allocate 320 beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and purchase oxygen concentrators. The head of the region also did not rule out that while maintaining the existing dynamics of morbidity, additional beds can be deployed not only on the territory of medical facilities.

An option is being considered, if necessary, the deployment of beds on the territory of even non-medical facilities. As we said, these can be stadiums, palaces, other premises," Kucher said.

In addition, the head of the administration said that there is a problem of a shortage of medical workers.

"At the same time, even if we provide 100% of beds in such a progression, even if we provide an oxygen point to each bed, [...] we do not have enough doctors," Kucher said.

The head of the administration once again reminded of the need to comply with lockdown restrictions, including mask regime and social distance, and also urged people not to visit concerts and other public events.

Tags: #covid_19 #kharkiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:12 09.10.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

13:03 09.10.2020
Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

10:21 09.10.2020
Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

09:24 09.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

16:36 07.10.2020
Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

14:28 30.09.2020
Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

09:25 30.09.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

09:47 25.09.2020
Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 3,565 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths in past 24 hours

17:03 24.09.2020
After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

09:46 24.09.2020
Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

Ukraine insists on holding meeting of Normandy Four leaders; meeting of their advisers may take place next week – Yermak

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

LATEST

Ukraine insists on holding meeting of Normandy Four leaders; meeting of their advisers may take place next week – Yermak

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

SBU wants access to Russian apps on Play Market, App Store blocked

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

UK to help equip Ukraine's Navy with modern NATO-compliant missile boats - President's Office

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD