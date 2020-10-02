Victims of wildfires in Luhansk region to be paid UAH 300,000 each for completely lost housing, victims' families - UAH 200,000 - PM

The victims of the wildfires in Luhansk region will receive payments for completely lost housing in the amount of UAH 300,000, the families of the victims - UAH 200,000, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Both last, and this time, the strategy of the state remains the same. The amount of funds from the reserve fund will be allocated directly when it becomes possible to calculate the losses," Shmyhal said following a meeting during a working trip to Luhansk region in Severodonetsk on Friday.

In particular, according to the prime minister, the victims of the fires will receive UAH 300,000 for a completely lost house, UAH 50,000 for major repairs in partially destroyed houses, and UAH 20,000 for losses recovery. Families who died as a result of the fires will be paid UAH 200,000.