17:07 17.09.2020

Bail posted for assistant to MP Yurchenko – HACC

A bail in the amount of UAH 1 million has been posted as an alternative to the arrest of MP Oleksandr Yurchenko's assistant, Ivan Fischenko, suspected of bribery, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yesterday the bail was posted in full amount for him. The court prepared and issued a corresponding notice," the HACC press service said, adding that, most likely, Fischenko had already been released.

As reported, on September 16, at the request of the prosecutor of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), HACC chose a preventive measure for an assistant to a deputy suspected of complicity in obtaining an unlawful benefit committed by an official holding a particularly responsible position.

"The investigating judge of HACC partially granted the petition and applied to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of paying UAH 1.05 million of bail," the press service of the SAPO reported on Tuesday evening.

The prosecutor's office noted that the decision on the application of a preventive measure can be appealed within five days.

The information does not indicate the name of the said assistant to the deputy, as well as the name of the parliamentarian himself. At the same time, as it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it is about Ivan Fischenko, whom the NABU suspects of bribery in collusion with MP from the Servant of the People Oleksandr Yurchenko.

