If over 2,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine daily, number of deaths to rise to 40-50

If more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are recorded in Ukraine every day, the number of deaths from it will increase to 40-50 daily, it was noted at a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the meeting, it was talked about the fact that German medical association Marburger Bund announced the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic, the presidential press service said. The second wave of the epidemic is expected in Poland, France and the Netherlands as well.

"Ukrainians need to clearly explain the rules and peculiarities of lockdown. Our people are responsible, but they must understand what they need to prepare for, what adaptive lockdown means. We have to explain to people why one city is in the 'red' zone, while others are in the 'green' one," Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukraine records 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 were over the past day, some 25 people died, some 387 people recovered. Now in Ukraine, there are 35,676 patients with COVID-19 disease, which are 596 more than the day before.