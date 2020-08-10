Facts

15:13 10.08.2020

If over 2,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine daily, number of deaths to rise to 40-50

1 min read
If over 2,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine daily, number of deaths to rise to 40-50

If more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are recorded in Ukraine every day, the number of deaths from it will increase to 40-50 daily, it was noted at a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the meeting, it was talked about the fact that German medical association Marburger Bund announced the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic, the presidential press service said. The second wave of the epidemic is expected in Poland, France and the Netherlands as well.

"Ukrainians need to clearly explain the rules and peculiarities of lockdown. Our people are responsible, but they must understand what they need to prepare for, what adaptive lockdown means. We have to explain to people why one city is in the 'red' zone, while others are in the 'green' one," Zelensky said.

As reported, Ukraine records 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 were over the past day, some 25 people died, some 387 people recovered. Now in Ukraine, there are 35,676 patients with COVID-19 disease, which are 596 more than the day before.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:40 10.08.2020
Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

17:37 10.08.2020
Biocor Technology announces development of PCR tests for COVID-19

Biocor Technology announces development of PCR tests for COVID-19

16:08 10.08.2020
Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

12:33 10.08.2020
Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

11:24 10.08.2020
Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

09:12 10.08.2020
Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

Time for government to mobilize to prevent second COVID-19 wave – President

13:20 08.08.2020
Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

11:08 08.08.2020
Ukraine sets new high in COVID-19 cases: 1,489 confirmed coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Ukraine sets new high in COVID-19 cases: 1,489 confirmed coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

12:51 07.08.2020
Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

Klitschko reports COVID-19 outbreak at Kyivkhlib, bakery closed for quarantine

09:13 07.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

LATEST

Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

Ukraine's military intelligence should enhance strategic, operational work – Zelensky

Kravchuk declares he is ready to negotiate with ORDLO's people who didn't participate in war, represent civil society

Some 3,000 people detained for participating in unauthorized Aug 9 rallies in Belarus

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

One dead, dozens hurt as result of Minsk protests – rights activists

Ombudswoman asks Zelensky, Shmyhal to provide families of Ukrainian political prisoners with adequate social protection

It is impossible to hold local elections in ten communities of Donetsk, eight in Luhansk – CEC

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD