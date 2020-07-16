Facts

10:03 16.07.2020

Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

1 min read
Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recommended members of parliament to support the candidacy of Kyrylo Shevchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank for the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the committee made the relevant decision at a meeting on Thursday.

"I will not allow uncontrolled inflation holding this position," Shevchenko said, answering questions from the MPs.

"The volatility of the exchange rate last year, in my opinion, did not affect the stability of the enterprises' operation," Shevchenko said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft decree on the appointment of Kyrylo Shevchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank as the NBU governor.

Tags: #nbu #verkhovna_rada #shevchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 16.07.2020
Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

13:38 16.07.2020
Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

12:16 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

11:39 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

17:29 15.07.2020
NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

12:03 14.07.2020
Rada adopts bill on legalization of gambling business – 248 votes for

Rada adopts bill on legalization of gambling business – 248 votes for

11:56 13.07.2020
Rada extraordinary meeting to be held on Tuesday – Razumkov

Rada extraordinary meeting to be held on Tuesday – Razumkov

10:51 13.07.2020
NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

15:10 10.07.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

14:36 10.07.2020
Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

Rada registers draft resolution on appointment of Urusky as deputy PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

LATEST

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

Cabinet increases indicator for determining countries of "red" zone from 40 to 55 active COVID-19 patients per 100,000 of population

Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

Rada appoints next elections to local self-govt bodies for Oct 25

Ukraine should sign ECAA agreement as soon as possible – Stefanyshyna

Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD