Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recommended members of parliament to support the candidacy of Kyrylo Shevchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank for the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the committee made the relevant decision at a meeting on Thursday.

"I will not allow uncontrolled inflation holding this position," Shevchenko said, answering questions from the MPs.

"The volatility of the exchange rate last year, in my opinion, did not affect the stability of the enterprises' operation," Shevchenko said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft decree on the appointment of Kyrylo Shevchenko, the chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank as the NBU governor.