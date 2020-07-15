Facts

More people recover from COVID-19 in past 24 hours than get infected, 26,049 people continue to be ill – NSDC

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 836 new cases of CVID-19 were detected, 977 people from among the previously sick recovered, 15 patients died, according to the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A day earlier, on July 14, some 638 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, while there were 612 cases on July 13, 678 infected people on July 12, 800 new cases of the disease on July 11, and on July 10, there were 819 new registered infections. On June 26, an absolute anti-record was registered - 1,109 new infections.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 55,607 on Wednesday morning, including 28,131 recoveries and 1,427 deaths. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 26,049 in Ukraine, which is 156 less than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (171 cases) and in Kyiv (147 cases).

