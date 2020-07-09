OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

On Wednesday, July 8, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) OSCE representatives noted the constructive position of the Ukrainian side in the TCG political working group during a discussion of the legal aspects of resolving the international conflict in Donbas.

"OSCE representatives noted the constructive position of the Ukrainian delegation in the political working group, within which the discussion on the legal aspects of the settlement of the international armed conflict in Ukrainian Donbas was held. Representatives of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian delegation took an active part in the discussion," the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said following the TCG meeting.