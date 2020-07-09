Facts

12:56 09.07.2020

OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

1 min read
OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

On Wednesday, July 8, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) OSCE representatives noted the constructive position of the Ukrainian side in the TCG political working group during a discussion of the legal aspects of resolving the international conflict in Donbas.

"OSCE representatives noted the constructive position of the Ukrainian delegation in the political working group, within which the discussion on the legal aspects of the settlement of the international armed conflict in Ukrainian Donbas was held. Representatives of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian delegation took an active part in the discussion," the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said following the TCG meeting.

Tags: #donbas #osce #tcg #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 09.07.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

12:44 09.07.2020
TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

09:29 09.07.2020
Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

15:24 08.07.2020
Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

15:07 08.07.2020
Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

14:49 08.07.2020
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

14:03 08.07.2020
US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

10:15 08.07.2020
Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

09:19 08.07.2020
Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman killed, another three wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

Ukraine reports 810 new COVID-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD