14:19 06.07.2020

Kyiv registers 59 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv registers 59 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours – Klitschko

A total of 59 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Kyiv on the past 24 hours, including four in medical workers, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Two patients died. The coronavirus disease have taken lives of 116 Kyiv residents," the mayor said during an online briefing on Monday.

As of Monday morning, Kyiv has 5,602 COVID-19 cases.

The new COVID-19 cases were confirmed for 28 women from 19 to 73 years old, 28 men from 18 to 77 years old, one four-year-old girl and two boys aged 3 months and 6 years old.

Seven patients were hospitalized, while the rest stayed in self-isolation under control of doctors.

The majority of new cases were registered in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts (nine cases in each), Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiyivsky districts (seven cases in each).

A total of 279 patients are hospitalized, including twelve children, in city hospitals.

Forty-seven patients are in serious condition. Twenty-five patients are in intensive care units, four are connected to lung ventilators. Seventy-two patients with COVID-19 require oxygen support.

Tags: #coronavirus #klitschko #kyiv
