Facts

09:20 03.07.2020

Ukraine reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

A total of 876 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Ukraine as of Friday morning, 505 previously infected people recovered and 27 died from the disease, according to the statement published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) COVID-19 epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 889 new COVID-19 cases on July 2, 664 on July 1, 706 on June 30, 646 on June 29, 917 on June 28, 948 infected on June 27, and an absolute anti-record was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

According to the NSDC, Ukraine has detected a total of 46,763 coronavirus cases by Friday morning, 20,558 recoveries and 1,212 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 24,993, which is 344 cases more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lviv region (153 cases), Kyiv (105), Zakarpattia region (80 cases) and Rivne region (73).

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:03 03.07.2020
YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

15:07 01.07.2020
Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

12:51 01.07.2020
Kyiv toughens lockdown restrictions, restaurants, entertainment facilities allowed to work until 22:00 – Klitschko

Kyiv toughens lockdown restrictions, restaurants, entertainment facilities allowed to work until 22:00 – Klitschko

12:08 01.07.2020
Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

09:46 01.07.2020
Ukraine reports 664 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 664 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

11:20 30.06.2020
Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

10:48 25.06.2020
Rate of active COVID-19 patients in Ukraine reaches 50 per 100,000 people

Rate of active COVID-19 patients in Ukraine reaches 50 per 100,000 people

10:46 25.06.2020
Another 81 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kyiv, 33 previously infected people recover over past day – Klitschko

Another 81 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kyiv, 33 previously infected people recover over past day – Klitschko

09:31 25.06.2020
Ukraine registers 994 new COVID-19 cases, 349 recoveries, 16 deaths from disease in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine registers 994 new COVID-19 cases, 349 recoveries, 16 deaths from disease in past 24 hours – NSDC

16:30 23.06.2020
EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

LATEST

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

Belarus to take all sanitary-epidemiological measures during Third Ukraine-Belarus Forum of Regions – Belarusian ambassador

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve – JFO HQ

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD