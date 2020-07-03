Ukraine reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 27 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

A total of 876 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Ukraine as of Friday morning, 505 previously infected people recovered and 27 died from the disease, according to the statement published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) COVID-19 epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 889 new COVID-19 cases on July 2, 664 on July 1, 706 on June 30, 646 on June 29, 917 on June 28, 948 infected on June 27, and an absolute anti-record was registered on June 26 – 1,109 of new cases.

According to the NSDC, Ukraine has detected a total of 46,763 coronavirus cases by Friday morning, 20,558 recoveries and 1,212 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 24,993, which is 344 cases more than the day before.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lviv region (153 cases), Kyiv (105), Zakarpattia region (80 cases) and Rivne region (73).