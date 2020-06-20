Public establishments should be responsible for observing anti-epidemic measures by visitors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"If the institutions do not ensure that people are masked, that distance, security measures are maintained, they should take responsibility for this. Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine," Zelensky emphasized at a conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov at the meeting emphasized that he plans to visit Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, which are the leaders in the number of infected people. He also specified that Zakarpattia region may have to return to more stringent restrictions. Stepanov plans to study the situation in the region and listen to proposals from local authorities.

Next week, intensified inspections of public food and transport institutions will begin to comply with measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov reported that more than 2,500 inspections of public transport were completed. Some 703 violations were identified due to non-compliance with security measures, vehicle malfunctions and problems with licenses. Violators are fined nearly UAH 2 million.

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna noted that next week, as the president insisted, insurance payments will begin for families of doctors who died due to COVID-19 coronavirus infection.