15:10 16.06.2020

Zelensky sets task to strengthen international talks on cooperation to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set the task to strengthen negotiations on the international arena on cooperation in the acquisition of a vaccine against COVID-19, when it is manufactured.

"Ukraine should get access to the vaccine on an equal basis with other countries as soon as it is manufactured. We have good relations with the European Union. Carefully monitor the development of the vaccine against coronavirus and keep Ukraine high on the agenda," the head of state said at a meeting on the fight against coronavirus.

