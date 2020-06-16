Zelensky's spouse with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized to Kyiv hospital in stable condition
Wife of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalized in Kyiv, the press service of the President's Office reported.
"Olena Zelenska's diagnosis is now: COVID-19. Morbid bilateral polysegmental pneumonia of moderate severity. DN 0. Does not need oxygen subsidy. Her condition is stable," the office said on Facebook.
It was reported that the next PCR-tests for COVID-19 of the president and children, made on June 15, showed a negative result.
As reported, on June 12, Zelenska said her PCR-test was positive. She reported that she had no symptoms of the disease and was undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis.