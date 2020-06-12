Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has received a constitutional motion on the conformity of the Constitution of Ukraine to the law "On Amending Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine regarding the Improvement of Banking Regulation Mechanisms," its separate provisions, as well as the provisions of other legislative acts as amended by this law.

According to the communications department of the Constitutional Court and legal monitoring, the submission was received from 64 deputies of Ukraine on June 11.