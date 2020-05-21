Facts

18:49 21.05.2020

Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on banks necessary for cooperation with the IMF.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine on improvement of certain banking regulation mechanisms (No. 590-IX), which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on May 13, 2020.

"The document signed by the head of state provides for a set of changes aimed at improving the activities of banks, in particular, by strengthening corporate governance and regulating the specifics of judicial proceedings in cases of withdrawing banks from the market," the press service of the president said.

In addition, the law introduces updated mechanisms for the withdrawal of banks from the market, aimed at improving the liquidation process and satisfying the requirements of as many creditors of the liquidated bank as possible, as well as improving the mechanisms for possible government participation in removing the bank from the market.

"Such a step will contribute to the reliability and stability of the banking system, the restoration of confidence in it from investors and creditors," the report said.

The president's press service said that the implementation of the provisions of the law will help improve the quality and efficiency of the National Bank's fulfilling its functions in the field of banking regulation and supervision, complete the withdrawal of banks from the market/liquidation of those banks the decisions on which have been canceled by courts.

Tags: #law #banks #imf #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:52 21.05.2020
President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

13:38 21.05.2020
Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

11:20 21.05.2020
President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

18:36 20.05.2020
Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

16:59 20.05.2020
Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

14:46 20.05.2020
President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

14:06 20.05.2020
There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

14:04 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

13:35 20.05.2020
Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TAX CODE ZELENSKY

President signs law No. 1210 on amendments to Tax Code

JFO

One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

TARIFFS WATER KLITSCHKO KYIV

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

LATEST

One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

Watchdog to hold unscheduled check of 1+1 Channel for broadcasting Ukraine map without Crimea

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD