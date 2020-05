Kyiv records 50 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, incl. 12 health workers

In Kyiv, over the past day, COVID-19 disease was laboratory-confirmed in 50 people, including 12 health workers, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported on the Telegram channel.

Over the previous day, 46 new cases were detected.

Two deaths have been recorded in Kyiv over the past day.

The capital currently sees 1,771 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Thirty-four people died.