Tbilisi reminds to Kyiv that Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia in Georgia, needs to be extradited to home country

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said he is not sure that the country's ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili can be of any use to Ukraine in the "obscure, technical position" he occupies in Kyiv.

"Of course, we would have a totally different reaction if Saakashvili was just a citizen of Ukraine, not a person on the wanted list and convicted in Georgia. We have asked the Ukrainian authorities for Saakashvili's extradition. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities in today's commentaries missed that circumstance," Zalkaliani said on Imedi television on Friday.

In international law "justice is part of state sovereignty, and strategic partnership envisages respect for each other's sovereignty," he said.

As reported, in the evening of May 7, Saakashvili was appointed head of the Executive Committee for Reforms, which is part of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine.

On May 8, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani announced that Tbilisi was recalling its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations regarding the appointment of Saakashvili.

"This is an accepted practice in diplomatic relations, which indicates the emergence of certain problems in bilateral relations, therefore, consultation with the ambassador is necessary to determine future steps," Zalkaliani said.

At the same time, the minister noted that, despite this decision of the Ukrainian side, "Georgia is not considering breaking up diplomatic relations or revising its strategic partnership."