Facts

10:45 08.05.2020

Georgia recalls its ambassador from Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili's appointment

1 min read
Georgia recalls its ambassador from Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili's appointment

Georgia is recalling its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations following the appointment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of chairman of the Ukrainian president's Executive Committee on Reforms, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told reporters on Friday.

"This is routine practice in diplomatic relations that indicates the emergency of certain problems in bilateral relations. Therefore, consultations with the ambassador are needed to determine future steps," Zalkaliani said.

Despite this decision made by Ukraine, "Georgia is not considering the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations or reviewing the strategic partnership," the minister said.

Tags: #georgia #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:59 29.04.2020
Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

15:54 28.04.2020
Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

09:11 28.04.2020
Head of Ukrainian ruling party pledges to support Saakashvili as candidate for deputy PM

Head of Ukrainian ruling party pledges to support Saakashvili as candidate for deputy PM

14:20 22.04.2020
Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

11:14 20.03.2020
Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

11:34 18.01.2020
Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

11:39 20.11.2019
Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

15:27 03.09.2019
Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

12:55 07.08.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

10:38 25.07.2019
Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine records 504 cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 310 recoveries, 21 deaths

JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, six troops wounded – JFO HQ

TCG REZNIKOV

Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

JFO

Russia-occupations forces fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, two military wounded – JFO HQ

YERMAK TCG

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

LATEST

Ukraine records 504 cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 310 recoveries, 21 deaths

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, six troops wounded – JFO HQ

Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

Russia-occupations forces fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, two military wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

GRECO demands full respect of NABU independence by Ukrainian authorities

Govt dismisses Ukraine's language ombudsman Monakhova

SBU detains Russian agent collecting information about military rocket inventions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD