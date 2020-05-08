Georgia recalls its ambassador from Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili's appointment

Georgia is recalling its ambassador in Kyiv for consultations following the appointment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to the post of chairman of the Ukrainian president's Executive Committee on Reforms, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told reporters on Friday.

"This is routine practice in diplomatic relations that indicates the emergency of certain problems in bilateral relations. Therefore, consultations with the ambassador are needed to determine future steps," Zalkaliani said.

Despite this decision made by Ukraine, "Georgia is not considering the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations or reviewing the strategic partnership," the minister said.