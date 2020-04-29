Facts

10:59 29.04.2020

Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

1 min read
Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed concern over possible appointment of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili as deputy prime minister of Ukraine.

"As the head of state, I am well aware that it is unacceptable in international relations to interfere with internal affairs and personnel policy of another country. However, it is also unacceptable and completely incomprehensible that a person, whose criminal activities are reflected not only in the verdicts of Georgian courts, but also in the relevant ruling of the European Court of Human Rights, was chosen to be appointed for a public position," the president said in a statement on her official website.

As reported, Saakashvili said in social media that he had received a proposition to become Ukraine's deputy prime minister for reforms.

Tags: #georgia #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 28.04.2020
Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

09:11 28.04.2020
Head of Ukrainian ruling party pledges to support Saakashvili as candidate for deputy PM

Head of Ukrainian ruling party pledges to support Saakashvili as candidate for deputy PM

14:20 22.04.2020
Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

11:14 20.03.2020
Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

11:34 18.01.2020
Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

11:39 20.11.2019
Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

15:27 03.09.2019
Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

12:55 07.08.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

10:38 25.07.2019
Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

Ukraine, Georgia could create cluster of medical tourism to enter eastern markets – expert

11:52 21.07.2019
Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

ATR channel may stop broadcasting before Crimean Tatars Deportation Memorial Day due to lack of funding

LATEST

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

ATR channel may stop broadcasting before Crimean Tatars Deportation Memorial Day due to lack of funding

Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

Working group with participation of relatives of Ukrainian detainees in occupied territories to be set up soon – Denisova

Chornobyl exclusion zone fire contained – Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD