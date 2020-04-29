Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed concern over possible appointment of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili as deputy prime minister of Ukraine.

"As the head of state, I am well aware that it is unacceptable in international relations to interfere with internal affairs and personnel policy of another country. However, it is also unacceptable and completely incomprehensible that a person, whose criminal activities are reflected not only in the verdicts of Georgian courts, but also in the relevant ruling of the European Court of Human Rights, was chosen to be appointed for a public position," the president said in a statement on her official website.

As reported, Saakashvili said in social media that he had received a proposition to become Ukraine's deputy prime minister for reforms.