14:55 25.04.2020

ICRC working on problem of unexploded landmines in Ukraine – head of ICRC delegation

The landmines continue to injure, maim and kill civilians in Ukraine, and the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine are concentrated on information and prevention on the threats posed by unexploded ordnance of war, Head of the Delegation of the ICRC to Ukraine Florence Gillette has said.

"Our activities are concentrated on information and prevention on the threats posed by unexploded ordnance of war, such as land-mines, and support to the victims. Even though in many places, nature took over and hid the traces of the mines, these continue to injure, maim and kill civilians. The best way to prevent accident remains a strong awareness by all those moving in areas that are affected, and a thorough identification and marking of such areas," Gillette said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that therefore, the ICRC has to be alert and continuously organize awareness session for the affected population, provide the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) with the equipment, put up or provide mine signs, think of all society groups that are potentially in the bigger risk than the others.

"We even go for performance art and education to reach out to one of the most potentially endangered population, which are children. We accompany and support those who those who survived mine accident through various programs," she said.

Tags: #mine #florence_gillette #icrc
