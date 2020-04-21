Facts

18:23 21.04.2020

Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

2 min read
Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

The background radiation in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and in the Zhytomyr region, as well as chemical air pollution levels in the Ukrainian capital are within norm, the State Service for Emergency Situations said.

"The situation around forest fires in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and in the Zhytomyr Region is gradually improving," director of the emergency response department of the State Service for Emergency Situations Volodymyr Demchuk said at an online press briefing on Tuesday.

The seat of fire was put out near the village of Korohod on Tuesday morning, he said. The State Service for Emergency Situations now focused on firefighting efforts near Rozsoha, Kryva Hora, and Rudka. Measures were undertaken to prevent the fire from spreading onto the territory of Belarus, Demchuk additionally said.

"The new safe confinement facility, spent nuclear fuel storage facility, and other facilities in the exclusion zone operate as usual," the head of the department said.

Another seat of fire was contained near the village of Ostriv in the Zhytomyr region, he said. "Major efforts are focused on fighting and containing the seat of fire in the Vystupovytske forestry," Demchuk added.

"The background radiation in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and in the exclusion zone is within normal radiation levels," the director of the department said.

"Chemical air pollution levels in Kyiv did not drastically change following the yesterday's sharp fall. The levels of the concentration of dust, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, formaldehyde, and carbon oxide are mostly lower than the maximum admissible concentrations or are approaching them," Director of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Mykola Kulbida said.

Tags: #fire #zhytomyr_region #chornobyl
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 21.04.2020
Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

11:19 21.04.2020
EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

13:54 20.04.2020
Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

13:28 20.04.2020
If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

13:19 20.04.2020
Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

13:09 20.04.2020
Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

12:46 20.04.2020
Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

14:11 18.04.2020
No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

14:08 18.04.2020
Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

13:27 18.04.2020
Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

LATEST

Health ministry hinders COVID-19 procurement by SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine, sets too high prices – patients

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD