13:32 21.04.2020

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Local authorities have calculated losses incurred by local residents from wildfires in Zhytomyr region and the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the issue of compensation for these losses as early as this week, the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following a meeting with government officials on Monday.

"This assistance will be allocated from the reserve fund. If people have lost their homes, if they need building materials, these funds will be available to help. The state should support citizens in such a difficult period," Zelensky said at the meeting, the presidential press service said.

Zelensky was informed that, according to preliminary data, about 50 people were resettled as a result of the emergency. The estimated cost of damages is UAH 25 million. Many of the houses burnt down were uninhabited. No one died in the fires.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said violations of fire safety rules were the cause of the massive spread of fires. According to him, changes in legislation on fire safety measures will help prevent similar situations in the future.

Tags: #fire #compensations #zhytomyr_region
