Facts

12:32 21.04.2020

Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

1 min read
Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

Former Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba has said that the authorities are planning to notify him of suspicion and promised a tough response to this challenge.

"The authorities are going to notify me of suspicion. I am accepting the challenge. My response will be tough," he said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Truba as Director of the SBI and appointed Iryna Venedyktova as Acting Director of SBI. Venedyktova is a member of the Servant of the People party. She chairs the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy. Truba appealed to court against the president's order on his early dismissal.

Earlier, Ihor Holovan, the lawyer of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, said that Canadian experts confirmed the identity of Truba's voice on recordings made in his office, which proves that persecutions of Poroshenko were politically motivated. Truba treated the results of the expertise skeptically.

Later, a court confirmed that Truba artificially created reasons for SBI investigators to file appeals to Shevchenkivsky, and not Pechersky District Court of Kyiv. Poroshenko's lawyers made this public.

Tags: #sbi #truba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 10.04.2020
Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

11:52 27.02.2020
SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

11:55 28.01.2020
Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

17:12 24.01.2020
Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

15:57 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:48 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:31 18.01.2020
Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

14:07 18.01.2020
SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

13:31 28.12.2019
Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

12:29 27.12.2019
Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

LATEST

Zhytomyr wildfires affected people to receive compensation for losses, tentative damage estimated at UAH 25 mln – President's Office

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Ukraine registers 415 new COVID-19 cases, ten fatalities, eight recoveries in past 24 hours – health ministry

Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Ukraine offers condolences to Canada over shooting attack

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD