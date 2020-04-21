Former SBI Director Truba says authorities planning to notify him of suspicion

Former Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba has said that the authorities are planning to notify him of suspicion and promised a tough response to this challenge.

"The authorities are going to notify me of suspicion. I am accepting the challenge. My response will be tough," he said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Truba as Director of the SBI and appointed Iryna Venedyktova as Acting Director of SBI. Venedyktova is a member of the Servant of the People party. She chairs the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy. Truba appealed to court against the president's order on his early dismissal.

Earlier, Ihor Holovan, the lawyer of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, said that Canadian experts confirmed the identity of Truba's voice on recordings made in his office, which proves that persecutions of Poroshenko were politically motivated. Truba treated the results of the expertise skeptically.

Later, a court confirmed that Truba artificially created reasons for SBI investigators to file appeals to Shevchenkivsky, and not Pechersky District Court of Kyiv. Poroshenko's lawyers made this public.