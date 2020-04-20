Facts

13:19 20.04.2020

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Rescuers continue the operations to extinguish separate glow nests in Zhytomyr region and the Chornobyl exclusion zone, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As of 07:00 a.m. on April 20, the staff of the State Emergencies Service was helping the employees of the Vystupovytske and Berezhestske forestry to extinguish separate glowing nests where grass, stumps and timber were smoldering," it said.

Some 596 people and 76 units of equipment are engaged with the operations.

Firefighting operations also continued in the Chornobyl exclusion zone as of 07:00 a.m. on April 20 in the territories of the Korohodske, Lubianske, Paryshivske, Dytiatkivske and Denysovetske forestry.

"The main efforts are aimed at containing four spots (the villages of Korohod, Rozsokha, Kryva Hora, Rudky, Buriakivka) where stumps, remainders of timber and one peat bog are smoldering," the report said.

Some 1,322 people and 292 units of equipment are engaged with the operations there.

Tags: #fire #zhytomyr_region #chornobyl
