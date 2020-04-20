Facts

11:04 20.04.2020

Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Some 261 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in the country is 5,710 and the number of fatalities increased by ten to 151, the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"According to the Public Health Center, as of 09:00 a.m. on April 20, there were 5,710 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 deaths, and 359 patient recovered. Some 261 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours," the ministry said on its Facebook page on Monday morning with reference to the Public Health Center of Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine registered 5,449 COVID-19 cases as of the morning of Sunday, April 19, with the number of recoveries (347) exceeding the number of fatalities (141).

A record number of 501 new COVID-19 cases was registered in Ukraine on Friday, April 17.

According to the Public Health Center, there were 80 men and 71 women among 151 fatalities caused by the disease. The majority of those who died from COVID-19 (86%) were people aged 50 years old and more.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Interfax-Ukraine
