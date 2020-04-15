Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

The Kyiv Court of Appeals on April 15 dismissed the appeal of the state executive, upholding the decision of the judge of the Pechersky District Court, Viacheslav Pidpaly, who obliged state-controlled PrivatBank (Kyiv) to pay more than $250 million in favor of six offshore companies of the Surkis brothers, the press service of the bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, in early March, the state executive filed an appeal against the decision of judge Pidpaly regarding PrivatBank's paying more than $250 million to Surkis, without coordination with the bank's legal advisers. Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska explained this by saying that the bank's advisers initiated the petition, which, according to him, led to the above court ruling.

It was noted that PrivatBank also appealed the decision of judge Pidpaly, however, the court has not yet provided any information regarding its consideration.

Earlier, in February 2020, judge Pidpaly obliged PrivatBank to compensate the Surkis offshore companies for the funds that they had placed on the accounts of the Cypriot branch of the financial institution in 2012-2014 and the interest that should have been charged under the terms of deposit agreements.