Facts

16:02 13.04.2020

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

1 min read
U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

The United States has delivered vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"Even during COVID-19, our security assistance to Ukraine steadily continues! Last week, we delivered more vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use in the JFO zone," the embassy posted on Twitter on Monday.

The embassy also stressed that the United States was standing strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggression.

Tags: #usa #army #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 13.04.2020
Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

15:42 13.04.2020
EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

10:52 13.04.2020
Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

17:38 09.04.2020
Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

09:57 09.04.2020
Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

12:43 07.04.2020
Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

12:36 07.04.2020
Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

11:17 07.04.2020
Ukraine condemns Russia's conscript draft in Crimea – FM

Ukraine condemns Russia's conscript draft in Crimea – FM

10:18 07.04.2020
Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

13:43 04.04.2020
Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

LATEST

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

Early to speak about date of discussion of bank sector resolution bill by Rada – MP

#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

No new COVID-19 sick among MPs, some already recovered – Rada speaker

Number of COVID-19 infected in Ukrainian Army grows by 19 – Medical Forces Command

Special air mission from UAE brings 113 citizens back to Ukraine – SBU

Conscription of citizens of illegally-annexed Crimea in Russian army violates international law – statement

PM of Ukraine presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening on May-July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD