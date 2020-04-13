U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

The United States has delivered vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"Even during COVID-19, our security assistance to Ukraine steadily continues! Last week, we delivered more vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use in the JFO zone," the embassy posted on Twitter on Monday.

The embassy also stressed that the United States was standing strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggression.