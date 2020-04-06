Ukrainian servicemen down Russian drone worth $2 mln in Donbas

Ukrainian servicemen downed a drone produced in Russia worth around $2 million in Donbas on Sunday, April 5. They handed the drone over to specialists for examination, the press service of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on its Facebook page.

"On April 5, thanks to skills of one of detachments, which hold the line in the direction towards Svitlodarsk, a drone Zastava Bird Eye 400 was downed. Russia has been producing such drones since 2012. It costs around $2 million," the JFO said.

The drone was passed to experts from specialized detachments to check the data storage device.

"This fact once again proves the direct participation of the Russian armed forces in the war in eastern Ukraine," it said.