Facts

15:32 04.04.2020

UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

1 min read
UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the UN plans by the end of the year to raise $165 million under the UN Humanitarian Response Plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine.

"The UN and the WHO will help Ukraine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The support details were discussed at a joint meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani, UN Partnership Advisor Olesia Ogryzko and WHO Representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to him, according to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine, the UN plans by the end of the year to raise $165 million. Of these, $84 million will be used for the priority needs of the health system, and another $81 million will be sent to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic.

"The WHO, in turn, together with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, is working on the development of a strategic plan for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

The press service of the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, in turn, noted that part of the required $165 million has already been found.

Tags: #un #covid_19 #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 04.04.2020
Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

13:43 04.04.2020
Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

Ukraine agrees on supply of artificial lung ventilators from abroad, mulling own production – President's Office

12:51 04.04.2020
Some 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 214 cases in Kyiv – Klitschko

Some 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 214 cases in Kyiv – Klitschko

12:15 04.04.2020
OSCE reiterates need for mine action in eastern Ukraine

OSCE reiterates need for mine action in eastern Ukraine

11:44 04.04.2020
Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

14:14 03.04.2020
Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

Ban on visiting public places without mask, walking in group with more than two persons to be applied from April 6

17:57 02.04.2020
Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

13:50 01.04.2020
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

12:46 01.04.2020
Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

OSCE reiterates need for mine action in eastern Ukraine

Five Ukrainians die from COVID-19 abroad – Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Norway assures sanctions against Russia will remain until full implementation of Minsk accords – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions near Orikhove, Slavne, Vodiane – Defense Ministry

About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

Two doctors from Lviv has confirmed COVID-19

Ceasefire should be fully implemented to be able to fight COVID-19 crisis in Ukraine's east

As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine registers 942 cases of COVID-19, with 138 new cases

Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD