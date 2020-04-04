UN to raise $165 mln under Humanitarian Response Plan to fight COVID-19 in Ukraine by year end – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the UN plans by the end of the year to raise $165 million under the UN Humanitarian Response Plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine.

"The UN and the WHO will help Ukraine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The support details were discussed at a joint meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani, UN Partnership Advisor Olesia Ogryzko and WHO Representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to him, according to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine, the UN plans by the end of the year to raise $165 million. Of these, $84 million will be used for the priority needs of the health system, and another $81 million will be sent to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic.

"The WHO, in turn, together with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, is working on the development of a strategic plan for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

The press service of the UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, in turn, noted that part of the required $165 million has already been found.