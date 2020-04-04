About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

Ukrainian doctors, who will work in Italy two weeks, will receive invaluable experience, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has stated.

"Today we send 20 Ukrainian doctors to Italy. For us, this is a very important step. Firstly, it's humanly and right to help friends. Secondly, there are a lot of Ukrainians working in Italy. According to our unofficial data, about 100 of them are in Italian hospitals and they are treated by Italian doctors," Avakov told reporters on Saturday.

According to him, Ukrainian doctors from the Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry will help both Italy and Ukraine.

"For us, the experience that our doctors will receive is invaluable," the minister said.

He added that the Ukrainian doctors who fly to Italy are volunteers.

"They volunteered themselves," Avakov said.

Among the Ukrainian doctors who will perform their work in Italy within two weeks are anesthetists, resuscitators, infectious disease specialists, therapists, and also nurses.

Avakov said that protective means are fully provided by the Ukrainian side, while Italy provides work and accommodation.