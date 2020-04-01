Facts

09:25 01.04.2020

Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry


Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

As of 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 645 cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"According to the results of studies of the virological reference laboratory of the Public Health Centre of Ukraine and regional laboratory centers, a total of 645 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the Public Health Center of Ukraine said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

