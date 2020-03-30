Facts

18:07 30.03.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman fatally hit by sniper's bullet in Donbas, one military man wounded

One Ukrainian servicemen as killed amid shell attacks by the illegal armed formations on Monday, a press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and fired on the positions of the units of the United Forces. Unfortunately, today, on March 30, Ukraine lost another courageous defender. At one of the positions in Donetsk region, a soldier of the Armed Forces died from hostile sniper fire forces of Ukraine," it was informed.

It is also noted that in the Luhansk region, one Ukrainian defender received a fragmentation wound following the enemy shelling using 82 mm caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms,.

"He was delivered to the military medical institution by evacuation transport and he was promptly provided with appropriate medical assistance. The health status of the military man is satisfactory," the environmental protection department reported.

Thus, to suppress enemy fire, the JFO units used existing weapons. Losses of the enemy are being specified.

